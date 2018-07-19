Menu
An anonymous note warns residents of 'low income' neighbours. Source: stuff.co.nz
Offbeat

Note warns of ‘low income’ neighbours

19th Jul 2018 6:54 PM

NEIGHBOURS of a family friendly street have been shocked to find a note warning them that a person on "low income" may move into the area.

The note was distributed by a "concerned neighbour" to residents of Brian Cowley Place in the New Zealand town of Tuakau, according to stuff.co.nz.

It warned residents that a house in the street had been bought by Housing New Zealand and "low income earners" could move in.

It suggested people "keep close eyes on anything you see happening that seems suspicious" and "bring back neighbourhood watch meetings".

Residents have been angered by the note, saying it was discriminatory and not reflective of the welcoming attitude of residents.

"It's out of place, most people here are very accepting, we've got all sorts of people you know," Mary Astle told stuff.co.nz.

"Who the heck is doing this?"

The property manager of the house would not confirm the property had been bought by Housing New Zealand but said its clients were often excellent tenants.

"Of 200 tenants I've put in properties in the last two years, I've had problems with three and none of those three have been from housing New Zealand," Tracey Kellett said.

"They get families that deserve a leg up, because they can't get the property they need, they might live in less than salubrious areas, they work hard and then prove that they pay rent on time."

