Residents fired up over youth space

Daniel Ainsworth with the dozens of parents and children and their bikes, scooters and skateboards who would like to see a Youth Space built.

Daniel Ainsworth with the dozens of parents and children and their bikes, scooters and skateboards who would like to see a Youth Space built. Samantha Elley

A RECENT article in the Express Examiner has Broadwater parents and other residents up in arms and they came out in droves.

The article ("Group opposes skate space at Broadwater", RREE (14/3/2018)) stated that the Concerned Citizens Group, which has been meeting since June 2017, "aims to increase efforts to delay any forward planning of the youth facility and skate space".

"(The article) fired us up," Broadwater Resident's Group spokesman, Daniel Ainsworth said.

"Last year we found out funding was happening through Richmond Valley Council to provide a youth space in the town.

"The only way to make sure it happened was to form (the Broadwater Resident's Group) and we invited the general manager Vaughan Macdonald to come and speak to us."

Mr Macdonald advised both the residents group and the Broadwater Hall Committee in a separate letter that in total, funding was available for the youth space to the value of over $221,000.

"Council is not in a position to purchase other land for the Youth Space," the letter stated.

"The proposed Youth Space fits with the purpose of the land around the Hall."

Plans for the youth space on the public land, on the corner of the Pacific Highway and Little Pitt Street, include gazebos with barbeques, two ramps and a grind rail for skateboarders, a handball court and half a basketball court.

To prove how wanted and needed the youth space is in Broadwater, parents and their children on bikes, skateboards and scooters in their dozens, came to the area to speak to the Express Examiner.

"This place is a central point and very visual for the town, meaning there would be less chance of graffiti and bad behaviour," Mr Ainsworth said.

"Currently the kids just ride around the toilet block or we take them to Evans Head to the skate park there." dad Dave Turner said.

A petition of 70 signatures was sent to council to confirm the desire for the youth space at Broadwater.

"It is something for the kids to do locally," mum Leigh Faint said.

"They have got to have something in town," dad Brendan Cole said.