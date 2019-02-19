Menu
Water was a sought-after commodity in Machans and Holloways beaches after a burst water main cut supply to about 3,400 people.
Environment

Taps run dry after Aeroglen water main bursts

by Peter Carruthers
19th Feb 2019 2:41 PM
WATER was a sought-after commodity in Machans and Holloways Beach late yesterday after a burst water main cut supply to about 3,400.

Owner of the Holloways Beach IGA, David Lynch said residents that could not go without their afternoon cuppa snapped up bottled water from his Oleander St shop.

"It did create quite a rush," he said.

"They went for the hot bottles, the unrefrigerated bottles on the shelves and then they went for the refrigerated bottles.

"People probably wanted it for cups of tea or coffee.

Cairns Regional Council told residents via social media a water main break in Arnold Street, Aeroglen was the reason for the outage.

At about 3.30pm council advised the water would be back on by 5pm however supply was not restored until the early hours of the morning.

On Monday afternoon council said "specialist staff and equipment remain on site working to restore water supply. We thank the community for your ongoing patience".

Many responding to Facebook updates on the situation expressed their frustration and some demanded bottled water be supplied by council.

An official comment has been sought from Cairns Regional Council.

