Residents of 'good-different' town asked to speak out

MULLUMBIMBY's population is 3898 people, with a median household income of $990 per week, and its key industries are business services and trades, the creative sector plus health and well-being.

But where is Mullum going as a town?

Residents and business owners have been urged to read the Draft Our Mullumbimby Masterplan and tell Byron Shire Council what they think.

The Masterplan was prepared by council staff in consultation with the Mullumbimby Guidance Group, which included 13 residents and three councillors. It sets out the aspirations of residents for the town and is intended to guide its improvements and development over the next 10 years.

Council Planner Isabelle Hawton understands not everyone will have the time to read the full document.

"I know it's a long document and not everyone will have the time or the interest in reading it, so we have created a snapshot of five or six pages at the beginning of the document and that gives a really good idea of some of the key points of the plan, the vision and the principles that have been established," she said.

"Take a look at that vision and those principles and give feedback on that, but we do want to hear from as many people as possible."

The vision in the document is "Mullumbimby is a diverse, dynamic, creative and caring country town that fosters innovation, sustainability and a funky verve for life. It embraces its history and confidently strides forward with a foundation of resilience, strong community spirit and a desire to be 'good different' ".

The five principles outlined in the document are:

1. Balance the need for housing with desire to retain it country town feel.

2. Maintain and enhance Mullumbimby's high level of self-sufficiency, adaptability and resilience.

3. Ensure Mullumbimby is accessible and well connected.

4. Protect and enhance Mullumbimby's green and leafy character and reconnect with the river.

5. Enhance and celebrate Mullumbimby's existing eclectic character, spirit of entrepreneurship and identity and make the future of Mullumbimby as fun as its people.

"It's largely been formulated in a 'smallish' group, with input from the wider community, but this is a great time for us to test the vision and the principles with the community and see if this is going in the right direction," Ms Hawton said.

"The idea is to encourage people to engage, whatever way the can."

The exhibition of the masterplan will also include an opportunity for budding photographers to get involved with the Visions of Mullum photo competition.

Entries will be in with a chance to win a $200 cash prize and have their photograph featured as a part of the plan.

The Draft Our Mullumbimby Masterplan is on public exhibition until 15 November 2019 and Council staff will be out and about in Mullumbimby in October, talking to people about the document.

To read the draft plan go to byron.gov.nsw.au. Submissions can be submitted via yoursaybyronshire.com.au or submissions@byron.nsw.gov.au.