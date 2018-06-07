Residents meet on 'toxic' new plant plan

The Teven Quarry is the proposed site for a new asphalt plant.

THEY haven't yet lodged a development application, but a multinational company's plans for a new asphalt plant have already been met with community opposition.

Fulton Hogan recently wrote to a handful of Teven Valley residents informing them of the plans, which propose the plant for the existing Stokers Lane rock quarry, operated by Holcim Australia.

They have foreshadowed an application, yet to be filed to Ballina Shire Council, for a plant which could produce some 70,000 tonnes of asphalt per year.

Resident Josh Browne was among those concerned about the plans. Mr Browne said he moved to the area because of its natural beauty and "idyllic” lifestyle some 18 months ago, but he feared a new asphalt plant could put that at risk.

"It is a highly toxic invasive activity which has garnered international agreement regarding its profound effects upon health,” Mr Browne said.

He said residents were also alarmed by the potential increase in traffic travelling to and from the site, in terms of road safety and degradation of Stokers Lane.

"Residents have been dealing with the quarry for years,” he said.

"The road's in total disrepair, it's completely potholed.”

In a statement, fellow resident Felicity Murphy said while they understood demand for asphalt "has to come from somewhere”, the community felt their valley wasn't suitable.

"The Teven Valley is a vital part of the green belt of the Northern Rivers Rainbow Region,” Ms Murphy said.

"Why mess this up when you could put an asphalt plant in an industrial area?

"There is already one asphalt plant in the Ballina Shire and two in Lismore. We seriously question the need for more.

"This proposal for an asphalt quarry is universes apart from a hard rock quarry. It's like going from making biscuits to making gunpowder.”

Fulton Hogan's general manager Ben Hayward confirmed plans for the proposed plant and said the company was "considering feedback provided by residents in the direct vicinity of the proposed asphalt plant to help shape its development application”.

Mr Hayward said they planned to submit an Environmental Impact Statement, with the DA expected to be filed this month.

A Ballina Shire Council spokeswoman confirmed they were aware of the potential proposal, but could not comment further.

The Teven Tintenbar Community Association has invited residents to a meeting at the Tintenbar Hall from 3.30-5.30pm on Saturday, June 16.