Lismore City Council have warned of water shortages in the Nimbin area.
Council News

Town's residents may run out of water tonight

8th Jan 2019 5:35 PM

RESIDENTS in Nimbin may run out of water tonight after supply was turned off to work on the weir.

Lismore City Council issued the warning this afternoon, saying they were carting water, but were struggling to keep up with demand.

The council's Facebook post read: "Please be aware if you live between Nimbin village and Gungas Road your water could run out tonight".

"We have been working on the Nimbin weir today and had to turn off the water supply.

"We have been carting water to the supply pipes at the end of Gungas Road all day but we're struggling to keep up with demand... so there could be some issues with supply tonight and tomorrow.

"We will continue carting water until 9pm and start again at 5am.

"Water supply should return to normal by tomorrow afternoon. Thanks for your patience everyone and if you can please limit your water use that would be greatly appreciated."

