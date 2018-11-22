Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ADVERSE POSSESSION: Some residents of Paunelle Ave, East Lismore, will be been granted title to council land which backs onto their property and leads to a stormwater drain.
ADVERSE POSSESSION: Some residents of Paunelle Ave, East Lismore, will be been granted title to council land which backs onto their property and leads to a stormwater drain. Alison Paterson
Council News

Residents may get to keep council land that's not theirs

Alison Paterson
by
22nd Nov 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EAST Lismore street where residents have fenced in council property leading from their yard to a storm-water drain may be able to legally keep the extra land.

Last week at the Lismore City Council November meeting, residents on Paunelle Ave, East Lismore, who had fenced in the council land came under local government scrutiny.

A council report said after a resident contacted them to request permission to build a shed on land which spanned his and council land, staff realised all the properties backing onto the storm water drain were fenced to the drain line.

At the meeting councillors voted almost unanimously to reclassify the council reserve at the request of the adjoining property owners, with the vote was in favour 10 to one, with Cr Vanessa Elkins casting the only voice against.

However, it is understood that it will take some time for the land to be reclassified.

While council will include this matter in the next round of Lismore Local Environment Plan amendments, it may be two years before that reclassification is made.

Once this occurs, council will be able to grant leases or transfer portions of the land to those property owners whose backyards enclose part of the reserve.

The report said the matter came to council's attention after a resident recently approached council for consent to build a shed on part of the drainage reserve, as a sewerage easement prevents him from building the shed within his property boundary.

"During a site visit...staff discovered that a swimming pool was built within the council reserve,” the report said.

"The pool was built with council consent in the early 1980s. Is in unlikely a survey was conducted at the time...during the site visit it also became apparent (to staff) that virtually all of the residents of Paunelle Ave adjoining the council reserve had fenced to the concrete storm water drain and have been using the land as their private backyards.”

The drain remain in council's ownership.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the vote involved an the old common law right of 'adverse possession' where a claim over the title of land that can be exercised.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The idea that helped win farmer of the year award

    The idea that helped win farmer of the year award

    Environment A LOCAL cabinet maker has won the award with his plantation idea.

    • 22nd Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    Tawny frogmouth chicks keeping volunteers busy

    Tawny frogmouth chicks keeping volunteers busy

    Environment WIRES busy with calls about Tawny chicks

    • 22nd Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    Fate of nude beach to be decided today

    premium_icon Fate of nude beach to be decided today

    Council News Will the nude beach be moved to Byron Bay?

    • 22nd Nov 2018 10:30 AM
    Mayor backs bid to adopt coastal rezoning plan

    premium_icon Mayor backs bid to adopt coastal rezoning plan

    Council News Ballina Shire Council will again discuss a Skennars Head proposal

    Local Partners