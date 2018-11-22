Residents may get to keep council land that's not theirs

ADVERSE POSSESSION: Some residents of Paunelle Ave, East Lismore, will be been granted title to council land which backs onto their property and leads to a stormwater drain.

AN EAST Lismore street where residents have fenced in council property leading from their yard to a storm-water drain may be able to legally keep the extra land.

Last week at the Lismore City Council November meeting, residents on Paunelle Ave, East Lismore, who had fenced in the council land came under local government scrutiny.

A council report said after a resident contacted them to request permission to build a shed on land which spanned his and council land, staff realised all the properties backing onto the storm water drain were fenced to the drain line.

At the meeting councillors voted almost unanimously to reclassify the council reserve at the request of the adjoining property owners, with the vote was in favour 10 to one, with Cr Vanessa Elkins casting the only voice against.

However, it is understood that it will take some time for the land to be reclassified.

While council will include this matter in the next round of Lismore Local Environment Plan amendments, it may be two years before that reclassification is made.

Once this occurs, council will be able to grant leases or transfer portions of the land to those property owners whose backyards enclose part of the reserve.

The report said the matter came to council's attention after a resident recently approached council for consent to build a shed on part of the drainage reserve, as a sewerage easement prevents him from building the shed within his property boundary.

"During a site visit...staff discovered that a swimming pool was built within the council reserve,” the report said.

"The pool was built with council consent in the early 1980s. Is in unlikely a survey was conducted at the time...during the site visit it also became apparent (to staff) that virtually all of the residents of Paunelle Ave adjoining the council reserve had fenced to the concrete storm water drain and have been using the land as their private backyards.”

The drain remain in council's ownership.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the vote involved an the old common law right of 'adverse possession' where a claim over the title of land that can be exercised.