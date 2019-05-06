Menu
Residents make citizen's arrest after drunk driver crashes

6th May 2019 6:55 AM
LOCAL residents were forced to detain a drunk driver after he was involved in a minor crash in their street.

About 4.10am on Thursday, May 2, a 25-year-old Pottsville man was detained by local residents after he crashed in Watego Drive, Pottsville.

Police attended a short time later and the man underwent a breath test which returned a positive reading. 

The man was arrested and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station where another breath test returned a reading of 0.255. 

His driver's licence was suspended immediately and he will appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on May 27 to face the charge of high range drink driving.

