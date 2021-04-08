Residents’ input to help prevent future flood devastation

A new study will be at the forefront of flood planning in the Tweed Valley.



Residents have been asked to share their personal experience to help Tweed Shire Council better understand past flooding events.

Roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said flooding was not confined to one part of the Tweed and council wanted to better understand flooding in the upper parts of the valley, including the villages of Tyalgum, Chillingham, Uki and the surrounding rural areas.

“A flood study is essentially a technical investigation of the flood behaviour for a region. It includes computer models to simulate historical events, which help to predict future flooding,” Mr Rose said.

“It’s crucial that we hear from as many residents as possible. Provide as much information as you can and include any photos or videos to help us understand your experiences better.

“Recent advances in the hydrology field and new flood records from March 2017 provide a good opportunity to improve our knowledge of flood behaviour in the valley.”

In 2009, there was a flood study of the Tweed River and its major tributaries which included Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum, Chinderah, Kingscliff, Fingal Head, Banora Point and Tweed Heads.

Tweed Shire mayor Chris Cherry said she hoped residents would contribute to the study because of the Tweed Valley’s long history of flooding.

“We have just marked the fourth anniversary of the March 2017 flood caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, so we know the devastating impact that widespread flooding can have on our community,” she said.

“We will flood again but we can better prepare for the next one, and part of the preparation is the community and Council working together to develop this new study and subsequent flood risk management plans.”

The Tweed Valley Flood Study survey is now open and current and past residents of the Tweed are encouraged to take part by May 16.

Visit here to complete the survey and for more information about the project.

Residents can also collect a paper version of the survey at council's customer service counters at the Murwillumbah or Tweed Heads administration offices.



