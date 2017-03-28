Residents icy over towering ski jump

CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.

LENNOX Head's proposed $10 million Olympic ski jump has residents in a spin.

A change.org petition to NSW Sports Minister Stuart Ayres against the planned 10-storey structure was launched on Sunday, with 317 signatories to date.

Creator of the petition, Michelle Shearer, said locals who attended the Office of Sport's information session on Sunday about the facility said people were "disgusted" by the proposal.

"People still believe it's an April Fool, but it's not a joke, it's real and it's awful," she said.

"It's outrageous, it looks like something that belongs in a theme park.

The 36m high structure is expected to be at least 4m higher than the surrounding Norfolk pines at the Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre and in images circulating on Facebook appears easily visible from much of the town.

But a spokesman from the NSW Office of Sport said those images depicted the tower appearing higher than it actually would be.

Ms Shearer said the building would "kill the golden goose" of Lennox Head's pictureque charm for no good reason.

"There is not even that much economic benefit; no one can quite put their finger on what that economic benefit (is)," she said.

Ms Shearer said she believed the community was united against it, and the Office of Sport would have "one hell of a fight on their hands".

"We're not going to take this lying down," she said.

Lennox Head Residents' Association president Monica Wilcox said while she was personally against the ski jump, the residents' association had yet to formulate its official position.

The association will hold a forum on the issue at it's regular monthly meeting next Monday night.

"Within the organisation there is both sides of the field," Ms Wilcox asaid.

"I predict there is going to be division. People are fired up.

"(But) it's going to go through the democratic procesess of the association."

"Monday is going to be purely discussion, and we will prepare our submission for the DA."

Ms Wilcox noted that the structure contradicted the two storey town planning rules of the Lennox Head township.

A development application for the project is expected to be lodged with Ballina Shire Council next week.

The Office of Sport issued a statement thanking the more than 100 people who attended the information session for the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic Training Centre at Lennox Head.

"Project team members thank the community for their questions raised including around benefits from the proposal to Lennox Head, visual impact, environmental protection of Lake Ainsworth, access to the new facility, planning approval pathway and compliance with the Ballina Shire Council Development Control Plan.

"Community members will be able to view an Information Session report expected to be available next week."

The centre will be jointly funded by the NSW Government, Australian Sports Commission, and Australian Olympic Committee through the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia.