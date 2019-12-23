Residents fight to restore truckies’ rights at rest stop

TRUCKIES FIRST: Local residents in Queensland want their local council to put truckies ahead of campers at their rest areas.

RESIDENTS bordering on a Lockyer Valley park have called on the local council to reverse a decision to allow overnight camping in the area.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council voted to request Transport and Main Roads to designate James Norman Hedges Park in Helidon, Queensland, an overnight camping area, in a move councillors hailed as "common sense".

But a group of neighbours, who border on the park, have raised serious concerns about the plan and called for the council to reverse its decision, reports the Gatton Star.

The park is frequently used by truck drivers heading eastbound and nearby resident Jean Warr worries the change to overnight camping will force out the truckies.

She said backpackers and caravaners already had plenty of options to camp overnight in the Valley, but the same could not be said for truckies.

"They're taking away one of the only areas, from about Dalby on, going eastbound where a truck can pull over and rest," said Jean, whose neighbours have rallied in support of the displaced truckies.

"We want them to leave it as a truck rest area, and definitely no overnight camping - for the simple reason - we can stop in any town in Australia, a truck can't."

Jean also asked how the council intended to police the new rule.

"My question is if you're going to allow people to stay 24 hours, how do you know they've only been here 24 hours?" she asked.