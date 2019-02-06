Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT HAPPY: Residents of Cumbalum want Ballina Shire Council to maintain the grass verge on Deadmans Creek Rd better and cite road safety as their main concern.
NOT HAPPY: Residents of Cumbalum want Ballina Shire Council to maintain the grass verge on Deadmans Creek Rd better and cite road safety as their main concern. Graham Broadhead
News

Residents fear the worst at dangerous intersection

by Graham Broadhead
5th Feb 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of Cumbalum fear Deadmans Creek Rd might live up to its name, and they say mowing the grass verge with a different mode of slashing more regularly would improve safety.

Ballina Shire Council has recently cut the grass near the intersection of Summerhill Cres using a side-arm slasher attached to a tractor.

The residents say they had to push council to use that mower instead of the usual flat slasher, which leaves grass on the bank of a drain so high that motorists claim they can't see oncoming traffic, particularly when they are heading towards the Summerhill Cres junction from Tamarind Dr.

The side-arm slasher, the residents say, can access the grass near the drain, and provide much better vision for motorists travelling in both directions on Deadman's Creek Rd.

Doug English lives on Summerhill Cres, where there are about 35 properties.

He owns a four-wheel-drive vehicle and said when he approaches the turn-off to go to his house, he can't see cars heading west when the grass is high.

There are about 2000 traffic movements on the road each day.

While it is a 50km/h speed limit along the section of road where the intersection is, Mr English said cars often drift across the centre lines, and the regular bus service has to cross the lines to turn on to Deadmans Creek Rd from Summerhill Cres.

He fears it's an accident waiting to happen when the grass on the bank of the drain is long.

The residents say a realignment of the drain would allow a flat mower to cover the ground, and the excavation of a another bank above the drain's bank also would help as long-term solutions.

In a response to a resident, Ballina Shire Council's group manager of civil services, John Truman, said the current slashing of the verge was consistent with Australian standards.

"As per our previous assessment, the intersection was found to have adequate visibility for a driver approaching the intersection (from either direction) and a vehicle preparing to turn right into Summerhill Cresent,” Mr Truman wrote.

"The inspection also confirmed that the sight distance is compliant with the design guide when the maintenance method is our regular slasher.

"Visibility between vehicles on Deadmans Creek Road approaching the intersection in opposing directions is improved when side-arm slasher trimming is carried out on vegetation along the drain bank but this additional work is not a design requirement.”

He wrote the area was slashed every five weeks or so between January to June and October to December last year.

He estimated a realignment of the drain would cost $10,000 while slashing costs about $675 per year.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    High-calibre buyers line up for $95 million Casino hub

    premium_icon High-calibre buyers line up for $95 million Casino hub

    News A RAIL project which could commence building as soon as 2020 will bring 334 jobs and $30 million to the region.

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Shooting death: Man to be sentenced before Supreme Court

    premium_icon Shooting death: Man to be sentenced before Supreme Court

    Crime A North Coast man has formally pleaded guilty to manslaughter

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Tick bite forces woman to become 'accidentally vegan'

    premium_icon Tick bite forces woman to become 'accidentally vegan'

    News She can't even touch anything that's not vegan-friendly

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Out of pocket subcontractors inspired by Pacific Highway win

    premium_icon Out of pocket subcontractors inspired by Pacific Highway win

    Business North Coast subcontractors plight inspiration for Qld subbies

    • 6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM