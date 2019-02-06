Residents fear the worst at dangerous intersection

NOT HAPPY: Residents of Cumbalum want Ballina Shire Council to maintain the grass verge on Deadmans Creek Rd better and cite road safety as their main concern.

NOT HAPPY: Residents of Cumbalum want Ballina Shire Council to maintain the grass verge on Deadmans Creek Rd better and cite road safety as their main concern. Graham Broadhead

RESIDENTS of Cumbalum fear Deadmans Creek Rd might live up to its name, and they say mowing the grass verge with a different mode of slashing more regularly would improve safety.

Ballina Shire Council has recently cut the grass near the intersection of Summerhill Cres using a side-arm slasher attached to a tractor.

The residents say they had to push council to use that mower instead of the usual flat slasher, which leaves grass on the bank of a drain so high that motorists claim they can't see oncoming traffic, particularly when they are heading towards the Summerhill Cres junction from Tamarind Dr.

The side-arm slasher, the residents say, can access the grass near the drain, and provide much better vision for motorists travelling in both directions on Deadman's Creek Rd.

Doug English lives on Summerhill Cres, where there are about 35 properties.

He owns a four-wheel-drive vehicle and said when he approaches the turn-off to go to his house, he can't see cars heading west when the grass is high.

There are about 2000 traffic movements on the road each day.

While it is a 50km/h speed limit along the section of road where the intersection is, Mr English said cars often drift across the centre lines, and the regular bus service has to cross the lines to turn on to Deadmans Creek Rd from Summerhill Cres.

He fears it's an accident waiting to happen when the grass on the bank of the drain is long.

The residents say a realignment of the drain would allow a flat mower to cover the ground, and the excavation of a another bank above the drain's bank also would help as long-term solutions.

In a response to a resident, Ballina Shire Council's group manager of civil services, John Truman, said the current slashing of the verge was consistent with Australian standards.

"As per our previous assessment, the intersection was found to have adequate visibility for a driver approaching the intersection (from either direction) and a vehicle preparing to turn right into Summerhill Cresent,” Mr Truman wrote.

"The inspection also confirmed that the sight distance is compliant with the design guide when the maintenance method is our regular slasher.

"Visibility between vehicles on Deadmans Creek Road approaching the intersection in opposing directions is improved when side-arm slasher trimming is carried out on vegetation along the drain bank but this additional work is not a design requirement.”

He wrote the area was slashed every five weeks or so between January to June and October to December last year.

He estimated a realignment of the drain would cost $10,000 while slashing costs about $675 per year.