Residents face an anxious wait ahead

ANXIOUS WAIT: Lismore Centra Tourist Park co-owners Carmen and Ken Thomas wait to see if more rain hits the town.

THE Lismore Centra Tourist Park is waiting with baited breath to see if an emergency pump coming up from Sydney can ensure the water build-up in Browns Creek can be cleared.

In an eerie novelty, the water is just sitting idle and is almost over the road.

Lismore Centra Tourist Park co-owners Carmen and Ken Thomas said they were keeping an eye on the creek.

"Once it gets to the bottom of the fence line we know we have two hours to get everyone out," Mrs Thomas said.

"That's without SES saying anything," she said.

"I believe we don't need anymore rain and for this to be happening again is frustrating.

"Last night we pulled everyone off the grass area and moved them up to the centre and at the moment we are just monitoring the situation and advising if necessary and just keeping everyone updated."

Mrs Thomas estimated the water came into the park at 12 metres during the last flood and they had spent the last two months cleaning and getting ready and had just opened for business again.

"We are a bit annoyed to hear about the pumps," she said.

"And the fact that our creek is at 4.7 now - we know we've only got till it gets to 5.4 before it is on our park.

"We don't know if the pump being at half potential is going to be enough.

"The water is just sitting at the moment and not flowing which is a bit of a worry."

She said they were watching what water came down from Goonellabah because the torrent from the hill filled the creek fast.

Mrs Thomas said, like everybody else in town, they had worked hard to reopen again with the assistance of the council, volunteers, friend, family and the fire brigade.

"You can't help mother nature and all we can do is make sure all our customers are safe."

On the other side of town resident Tony Harris had been watching the drains near the traffic light on the Bruxner Highway and Diadem Street intersection.

"I have lived here for 35 years and it is a fact of life," Mr Harris said.

He said the house's lower level had gone under in the March flood but that he had jacked up the house previously to ensure the upstairs survived the 1 in 100 year flood.

Mr Harris said he would be very frustrated if houses in the basin got flooded because the pumps had not been maintained by council.