Residents encouraged to dob in rogue anti-vax doctors

Alison Paterson
| 25th Aug 2017 11:21 AM
SAFE AND SURE: NSW health experts are calling on Northern Rivers residents to report medical professionals providing anti-vax support.
SAFE AND SURE: NSW health experts are calling on Northern Rivers residents to report medical professionals providing anti-vax support. Supplied

NORTHERN Rivers residents are being asked to be vigilant and dob in a doctor, as three Melbourne GPs are being investigated amid claims an underground network of anti-vaccination doctors is secretly helping families duck compulsory immunisations.

In a recent report, The Herald Sun's health editor Grant McArthur revealed a worrying video has emerged on social media where one rebel anti-vaccination doctor and a colleague boast of helping 600 Melbourne families to avoid immunisations.

With the region's vaccination rates alarmingly low, the New South Wales Health Care Complaints Commission is calling on the public to assist and contact them if any medical professional is offering services to families opposed to vaccinations.

Lead clinical advisor North Coast Primary Health Network, Dr Daniel Ewald said the organisation is very worried about the area's low vaccination rates.

Dr Ewald said people who have information about a doctor involved with anti-vax practices should contact the HCCC or the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

"If there was a medical practitioner who is advocating avoidance of vaccination we would be concerned,” he said.

"People who happen to notice this behaviour, including other health care practitioners, it would be the appropriate thing for them to inform the proper authorities.”

Mr McArthur's article said Victoria's Health Department and the AHPRA are examining allegations raised about the Melbourne general practitioners who, it is claimed, are offering their support.

In August the Australian Government launched Get the Facts About Immunisation, a $5.5 million immunisation education campaign to counter the views of the anti-vaccination lobby with evidence-based information.

Information on immunisation is available here.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  anti-vaccination anti-vax children's health immunisation program northern rivers health

