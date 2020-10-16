Residents encouraged to dial in and dob on a grave robber

DISRESPECTFUL gravesite bandits are stealing flowers and plants from Tweed cemeteries leaving gaping holes next to loved ones’ final resting places.

The most recent acts in a long list of vandalism which has plagued the memorial sites across the years promoted caretakers to appeal to the public for help.

Tweed Shire Council’s cemeteries business manager Helen Carter explained while the council was considering installing CCTV no plans had been laid and were instead encouraging citizen reporting.

“We are calling for now is for people to tell us – give us a call on the council phone number (02) 6670 2400 if you see something,” she said.

As well as the increase in thefts from Murwillumbah Lawn Cemetery in the past month, staff have also tackled dumping, property damage and the cemeteries being used as drug deal hot spots.

Plants have been stolen from the Murwillumbah Lawn Cemetery.

“These things don’t all happen at once but they do happen all the time,” Ms Carter said.

“Our workers based at those locations come in during the mornings and see the damage and do their best to try and fix it for people.

“No one wants to come down and see a big hole of dirt where a plant was next to where their loved one is buried.

She said not only does replacing the trees or repairing the damage come at a financial cost it also comes at an emotional one.

“Metaphorical isn’t it really ripping up something, an expression of having to re-live that distress of loosing someone. It’s easy to be distressed when you expect to go and sit and look at beautiful and peaceful plants and there is just green carnage there essentially,” Ms Carter said.

“I wonder about what the value is to them – it seems a bit senseless and thoughtless. Why put that extra horrible layer of stress and disrespect onto community members who have loved ones buried there?”