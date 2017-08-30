Residents attempt to blockade Telstra tower

NO TELSTRA, NO: Sue Couper, Lyn Jordan, Jhabel Downie, Don Knight, Terry Jordan, Peter Stackhouse and Elspeth Lake protest about the mobile phone tower site in Ettrick.

A PETITION signed by 18 people in Ettrick, which has just 14 houses, shows how strongly residents feel about the erection of a mobile phone tower on a hill in the village.

Seven residents attempted to blockade Service Stream contractors as they began work on Telstra's 44m-high tower last week.

The phone tower about to be erected at Ettrick. Susanna Freymark

"It is too close to the village,” resident Jhabel Downie said.

Terry and Lyn Jordan live next door to the site of the tower.

Eleven years ago they came from Canberra to Ettrick because they loved the view of softly-sweeping hills.

On their property they breed greyhounds and Ms Jordan said they would be walking within metres of the tower 10 times a day because it was on the boundary of where they exercise their dogs.

"Why weren't we consulted?” Mr Jordan said.

"Of 14 houses in the village, only two received public notices.”

The landowner lives away from the property and will be remunerated with $10,000 a year for the mobile phone tower sited on his property.

"We have an alternative site,” Ms Downie said. "It has high elevation, a road is already there and the landowner has agreed.”

Telstra Area general manager Mike Marom said Ettrick was a known mobile black spot.

"All federal, state and local government planning and safety regulations are complied with when planning and building any mobile base station,” Mr Marom said.

"We work diligently to find a balance between providing high-quality services and minimising our impact on the community and the local environment.”