Residents ask why a timer can't be used on recycling machine

ABOUT TO GO: Wollongbar teenager, Ares McBurney, cashes in on recycling at the Return and Earn machine located at Ballina Fair not long after it was installed in December 2017. Graham Broadhead

BALLINA residents are up in arms about the removal of the Return and Earn reverse vending machine at Ballina Fair, asking why can't the hours the machine operates be restricted instead of moving it.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority, which administers the recycling scheme for the NSW Government, has announced the operator of the machine, Tomra Cleanaway, will be removing it on Tuesday, September 10, following complaints by neighbours about noise.

The EPA has said it is in discussions with Ballina Shire Council about re-installing the machine at the Ballina waste management centre, which is several kilometres from the machine's current site, but not in a residential area.

The nearest alternate machine is at Goonellabah.

But residents have questioned why the machine can't be operated on a timer so it will only work in certain hours so as not to disturb the residents whose homes back on to Ballina Fair at night.

In a letter to the Ballina Shire Advocate, Michael Davis wrote that a timing switch could turn the machine off after dark.

"They sell them (the timers) at KMart or I've got one in a box under the house,” he wrote.

"Here's another suggestion: put the machine out the front of the shops where there are no neighbours.

"A machine near the dump is too far to go with a couple of dozen cans.

"And Goonellabah -- are you having a laugh?”

The vouchers the machine issues are cashed in at Woolworths, and the other shopping centres in Ballina are anchored by competing supermarkets.

There are two Woolworths in Ballina, but both have residents living nearby.

Meg Gordon, from East Ballina, also wrote in a letter to the Advocate that the hours of the machine's operation should be restricted to avoid the impact of noise.

"Its loss will have a big impact on the community and especially for charitable organisations who looked forward to the refunds they were receiving,” she wrote.