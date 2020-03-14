Residents alarmed by man walking streets with fake gun

NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.

POLICE have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it's "not OK" to walk around with the toys.

A witness reported to the Daily an armed man walking in Minchinton St, Caloundra about 7.15am Saturday with what appeared to be a rifle.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she saw the man outside Kronks Motel on her way to work and called police.

"I rang triple-0 but someone else had already seem him as well and police were already on their way," she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police arrived two minutes after the call but it was found to be a fake gun with a brown handle, "maybe a gel blaster".

The man was issued an infringement notice for being a public nuisance.

The spokeswoman warned people to not walk around with toys like that in public.

"People think it's OK to walk out with these toys and it scares the living daylights out of others," she said.