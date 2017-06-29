23°
Resident parking increase sparks backlash

Christian Morrow
| 29th Jun 2017 9:54 AM
FACING FURY: Byron councillors are scrambling to reverse resident parking rate rise. Back: Basil Cameron, Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndiaye, Michael Lyon. Front: Alan Hunter, Simon Richardson, Jan Hackett, Jeanette Martin and Paul Spooner.
FACING FURY: Byron councillors are scrambling to reverse resident parking rate rise. Back: Basil Cameron, Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndiaye, Michael Lyon. Front: Alan Hunter, Simon Richardson, Jan Hackett, Jeanette Martin and Paul Spooner.

BYRON Mayor Simon Richardson is scrambling to find a way to ensure a $5 increase to resident parking permits, approved at last week's council meeting does not hit ratepayers from July 1.

"There is no way I want locals to be paying this $5 increase," Cr Richardson said.

The increases to the resident parking fee from $50 to $55 per annum and hourly paid parking rate from $3 to $4 per hour "slipped through unnoticed" by all councillors at last week's meeting leaving them embarrassed and facing a barrage of criticism on social media.

Resident fury at the unexpected increase comes in the wake of a special rate rise of 7.5% per year over the next for years approved by IPART in May.

The increase to the hourly parking rate is likely to stand with most locals supportive of an increase in the fees designed to raise revenue from visitors to the town.

Cr Richardson said the increase slipped through as a line item of increases to fees and charges across the shire that was part of a 1,000 page agenda at last week's meeting.

"We have to acknowledge that we are out of step with the community," Cr Richardson said.

"I am drafting a motion as we speak to change this so that residents do not have to pay an increase.

"In the meantime we are exploring options to make sure that those renewing their parking permit over the next weeks are not impacted, either by granting an extension or a refund.

"It will be clumsy, we are flying by the seat of our pants, but I expect to have a plan in place by later today (Thursday)."

Topics:  byron bay byron shire council northern rivers council paid parking

