Resident worried someone will be killed on bridge

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE: Jim Ferris wants the planned single-lane bridges on Lynches Creek Rd to be made into double lanes for safety reasons. Below (left) is one of his photos of a truck crossing the causeways at Campbells Bridge on the road.

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE: Jim Ferris wants the planned single-lane bridges on Lynches Creek Rd to be made into double lanes for safety reasons. Below (left) is one of his photos of a truck crossing the causeways at Campbells Bridge on the road. Susanna Freymark

JIM FERRIS is worried someone will be killed on the single-lane bridge approaches on Lynches Creek Rd near Kyogle.

The Ferris family have lived in the area for 99 years and Mr Ferris knows every curve and pothole on the winding road.

Kyogle's Jim Ferris wants the planned single-lane bridges on Lynches Creek Rd to made into double lane for safety reasons. Susanna Freymark

He isn't concerned about the 60-plus residents along the road - they know about the slippery bridge approaches as well as him. It is the visitors and the school bus that he has a "grave disquiet" about.

And the tourists travelling to the Border Ranges National Park will only increase, he said.

There are two single-lane timber bridges being replaced with single-lane concrete bridges.

A truck carrying logs across the causeways at Campbells Bridge on Lynches Creek Rd. Jim Ferris

"I've been asking for six months," Mr Ferris said. "A single lane bridge will be here for more than 100 years."

He'd like Kyogle Council to have the foresight to cater for increased traffic on Lynches Creek Rd.

Council's general manager Graham Kennett said the replacement of the two bridges was a partnership between council and the Federal Government and part of a larger $4 million bridge replacement package, following a $2 million commitment under the Land Transport Infrastructure Program.

"The budgets for the single-lane structures to replace the existing load-limited timber bridges on Lynches Creek Rd are $900,000 and $990,000. The estimated cost to replace each bridge with two-lane structures is $1.4 million and $1.5 million," Mr Kennett said.

"There are a number of factors to consider when making a decision in relation to a single lane versus two lane bridge. The two most important are traffic volume and cost. Where it is feasible to do so, the preference will always be to take the lower costs solution as council still has a large backlog to address with its timber bridges."

A cable was laid on Lynches Creek Rd to measure traffic. The average daily traffic count was 236 vehicles and Mr Ferris reckons at least 136 of those were visitors to the national park.

"The reason for going to two lanes is not primarily related to safety, it is related to traffic congestion and flow," Mr Kennett said.

"In this instance the traffic volume is in the order of 100 to 150 vehicles per day. Compare this to the 450-500 vehicles a day on the Gradys Creek/Lions Rd where we have just replaced the single lane bridges with double lane bridges."