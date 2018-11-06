Resident: Fatal road in 'poor condition'
FOLLOWING the tragic Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd crash that took the life of a mother this morning, a local has spoken out about the poor road conditions heading towards South Kolan.
David Walker said he commutes to and from work every day via the road and surrounding streets such as Cedars Rd
"I don't think they (the roads) are dangerous, I think the condition of them is very poor," he said.
"I've lived out here (South Kolan) for nine years and I wouldn't say there's excessive crashes at all."
He said there is significant damage to the road.
"All the pot holes and ruts from the sugar trucks carting all the time, I use both ways (of Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd) and even over Cedars crossing is really bad as well," he said.
A 46-year-old mother was killed in a traumatic two-vehicle head-on crash this morning on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd between Sharon and South Kolan.
A 12-year-old girl later died at Bundaberg Hospital.
A response has been sought to Mr Walker's claims.