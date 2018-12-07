Menu
The Evans Head FRNSW, Woodburn and Wardell Rural Fire Brigades to help contain a fire in a house at Woodburn.
Resident comes home to find property on fire

7th Dec 2018 6:40 AM

THE owner of a house at Woodburn has helped save their own property from being destroyed by a fire.

The house - which is currently being renovated - caught on fire yesterday and was reported to emergency services.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Services Northern Rivers Zone, the home owner was absent from the house when the fire was first reported.

"The owner arrived home just after it was reported and, with assistance of another passer by, started to extinguish the fire and was then helped by the responding brigades resulting in minor damage internally to a room,” the NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone wrote on its Facebook page.

"Great effort today by the Evans Head Fire & Rescue NSW, Woodburn and Wardell Rural Fire Brigades to help contain a fire in a house at Woodburn.”

