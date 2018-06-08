Researcher takes a jab at vaccination policy

ON A MISSION: University of Sydney academic and local Byron Shire resident Catherine Helps with continue her research into why non-vaccinating parents choose to reject immunisation for their children.

CO-AUTHOR of the study on the impact of the No Jab No Pay Policy on non-vaccinating Byron Shire parents says based on results, the legislation should be reviewed.

Byron Shire resident of 20 years and Sydney University PhD candidate Catherine Helps was the chief interviewer for the recently released study: "It just forces hardship": impacts of government financial penalties on non-vaccinating parents". She was also a midwife, child and family nurse and immunisation accredited.

"The policy is working in some areas, but with these particular parents it's not," Mrs Helps said.

"This group aren't sitting on the fence, they've made the decision that right now, for their children, this is not the best thing to do."

Why No Jab, No Pay policy is failing on the Northern Rivers

Data collected from Mrs Helps' thesis Gaining insight into the refusal of childhood vaccinations - from birth to five years old-in the Byron Shire Community was used for the study.

"The overarching research question that my thesis is attempting to answer is why," she said.

"We know there are clusters of low vaccination areas around the world, we know the demographics and numbers but we don't actually know that much about why.

"We need to understand it more so we can develop policies that are more effective, and not just punitive policies."

While the policy has been ultimately put in place for the wellbeing of children, concerns have been raised about children being turned away from early childhood education due to the legislation.

"I'm sure everyone's focus is to look after our children," she said.

"That's what vaccination is all about and that's what early child hood learning is all about. Something that possibly needs to be looked at more closely, is whether those two things should be linked."

Findings from the study revealed most parents had formed viewpoints passed on personal vaccination experiences and

"Something occurred where they felt their child or a child they knew well had an adverse reaction to a vaccination," she said.

"Before the amendments, some parents were open to revaluation of their decision.

"But once this legislation came in, it made people question the ethics of the whole vaccination debate more. They began to ask where their individual rights as a parents were ... and seemed it to solidify their view."

She said results were likened to the psychology term reactance, where people get harder about their viewpoints instead of keeping the discussion open.

"There are risks involved with a policy that excludes people," she said.

"You end up with situations where there are people who are gathering together as a group of unvaccinated children to make sure their children's needs are being met."

Due to any government measures to push vaccination seeming politically popular, Mrs Helps said genuine discussion about ethically sound alternatives could be hindered.

"Hopefully (the study) will encourage the policy makers to look a bit more closely at the impact on the children who are being affected by it," she said.

The tone of this particular public health issue and the debate around it presented challenges for Mrs Helps.

"People are so passionate on both sides of the fence and hey aren't always respectful to each other on both sides," she said.

"Someone coming and beating you with a big stick about a decision you make about your child's wellbeing is not an effective way to approach a discussion about it.

"Punishing people for a really genuine, made out-of-love decision for the child is possibly not the best way to go."