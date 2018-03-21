Rescuer's kind gesture for Lismore fire victim

FIRE DOG: Chris Ruane who called triple-0 and helped out when a caravan caught fire in South Lismore, has offered to look after Jackie, a seven-month-old kelpie who belongs to the resident who suffered burns, while the victim is in hospital.

A WOLLONGBAR TAFE teacher who called triple-0 about a caravan and truck fire at Lismore last night, has gone a step further by also offering to look after the victim's dog until he recovers.

The man suffered burns after vehicles caught fire at an itinerant camp between the old railway station in Union St and the Wilson River around 6pm on Tuesday.

Chris Ruane quickly called emergency services and comforted the victim, who was then taken to hospital.

He also offered to care for the man's beloved kelpie.

Mr Ruane said he was happy to look after Jackie, who is seven months old, while the 60-year-old man recovered.

"When I saw the smoke I drove over and parked by the old railway station," he said.

"Another man and I, we came through a hole in the fence and we saw man running around naked taking his clothes off by the fire, so I rang for ambulance and fire brigade."

Mr Ruane said as the man was being treated by paramedics at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation, he was very concerned about his dog.

"I offered to take care of Jackie," Mr Ruane said, patting the dog.

"I have not told my wife yet."

On Wednesday morning NSW Ambulance media confirmed the patient was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

"We were alerted around 6.05pm last night," the spokesman said.

"We understand there was no airway involvement which means no repository problems, but he had minors (burns) to his right arm."

NSW Fire & Rescue's Lismore station officer Ian Grimwood said at this stage the fire was thought not be a suspicious incident.

"The caravan contained several LPG cylinders which did not explode but which did vent," he said.

"Incident controller James Connors and his crew quickly extinguished the fire."

Three fire trucks plus a Hazmat van were on scene as well as police and ambulance.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus when they extinguished the fire which destroyed a caravan and severely damaged a nearby abandoned truck.