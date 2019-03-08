Rescuer's heartbreak after koalas killed in brutal attacks

LISMORE'S Friends of the Koala's say people need to take more responsibility for their dogs after two koalas were reportedly mauled to death at Southern Cross University campus recently.

President Ros Irwin said for volunteers, a death caused by a dog attack is the most difficult and it's a very emotional issue.

The first Koala found dead was a healthy young female who had a joey but the joey couldn't be located and is suspected to have been taken by the dog that had attacked its mother.

The second koala was a young, healthy male killed on the campus on Monday and when a necropsy was carried out several white hairs were located in its front claws, demonstrating that it fought back and may well have inflicted an injury on the dog.

Ms Irwin said the koala "would have died slowly and in incredible pain".

The internal damage suffered by a koala that was killed by a dog in Lismore.

"Regardless of species or age, unless a dog has been trained not to attack a koala it will generally chase a koala on the ground," she said.

"Unfortunately it only takes one tooth penetrating the koala's skin to cause death from septicaemia unless it's rescued and treated within 12 hours.

"Our concern is that it is illegal to allow a dog outside the residents' premises without being on a leash, and yet some dog-owners allow this to happen."

She said the organisation was asking residents to keep an eye on their animals, particularly in known koala areas such as around the University in East Lismore.

Friends of the Koala said upon contacting SCU Vice Chancellor he said Southern Cross was committed to a nation-leading approach to koala protection and conservation in association with Friends of the Koala and the Koala Care Centre.

"As such, we respectfully ask all those who use the Lismore campus to walk freely through it but to ensure that all pets are leashed and under total control."

Ms Irwin said volunteers suspected the deaths were caused by roaming dogs that were not accompanied by owners, as they've previously restraind stray dogs at the centre which were returned to owners.