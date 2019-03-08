Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Triumph, the 19-month-old koala saved by Friends of the Koala
Triumph, the 19-month-old koala saved by Friends of the Koala Samantha Elley
Environment

Rescuer's heartbreak after koalas killed in brutal attacks

JASMINE BURKE
by
8th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE'S Friends of the Koala's say people need to take more responsibility for their dogs after two koalas were reportedly mauled to death at Southern Cross University campus recently.

President Ros Irwin said for volunteers, a death caused by a dog attack is the most difficult and it's a very emotional issue.

The first Koala found dead was a healthy young female who had a joey but the joey couldn't be located and is suspected to have been taken by the dog that had attacked its mother.

The second koala was a young, healthy male killed on the campus on Monday and when a necropsy was carried out several white hairs were located in its front claws, demonstrating that it fought back and may well have inflicted an injury on the dog.

Ms Irwin said the koala "would have died slowly and in incredible pain".

 

The internal damage suffered by a koala that was killed by a dog in Lismore.
The internal damage suffered by a koala that was killed by a dog in Lismore.

"Regardless of species or age, unless a dog has been trained not to attack a koala it will generally chase a koala on the ground," she said.

"Unfortunately it only takes one tooth penetrating the koala's skin to cause death from septicaemia unless it's rescued and treated within 12 hours.

"Our concern is that it is illegal to allow a dog outside the residents' premises without being on a leash, and yet some dog-owners allow this to happen."

She said the organisation was asking residents to keep an eye on their animals, particularly in known koala areas such as around the University in East Lismore.

Friends of the Koala said upon contacting SCU Vice Chancellor he said Southern Cross was committed to a nation-leading approach to koala protection and conservation in association with Friends of the Koala and the Koala Care Centre.

"As such, we respectfully ask all those who use the Lismore campus to walk freely through it but to ensure that all pets are leashed and under total control."

Ms Irwin said volunteers suspected the deaths were caused by roaming dogs that were not accompanied by owners, as they've previously restraind stray dogs at the centre which were returned to owners.

dog attack friends of the koalas koala conservation koalas northern rivers environment
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man hospitalised after being stabbed in chest

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after being stabbed in chest

    Crime POLICE were called to an argument in Goonellebah last night.

    • 8th Mar 2019 10:19 AM
    CONFIRMED: Byron Palace Cinemas opening date revealed

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: Byron Palace Cinemas opening date revealed

    Business The movie line up for the first week has also been unveiled

    Why this is the most boring election ever

    premium_icon Why this is the most boring election ever

    Opinion "Announcements are forgotten almost as soon as they are made”

    New Mexican restaurant on verge of opening in Lismore

    premium_icon New Mexican restaurant on verge of opening in Lismore

    News Excitement is building as a new eatery prepares to open

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 PM