20°
News

Woman,22, flown to hospital after Mt Warning rescue

Claudia Jambor
| 11th Jul 2017 3:54 PM
Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter performing trial landings at the new Lismore Base Hospital helipad.
Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter performing trial landings at the new Lismore Base Hospital helipad. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 4.45pm: AN INJURED hiker has been flown to Lismore Base Hospital after she tripped over while hiking Mt Warning earlier this afternoon. 

The woman, 22 was winched from the scene by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter. 

Minutes ago, the chopper touched down at the hospital where the 22-year-old will receive further treatment.  

It is understood police are walking up the mountain to assist the other hiker, who alerted authorities about the woman's injury. 

TUESDAY 4pm: A RESCUE is underway at Mt Warning to recover an injured woman who was reportedly hiking with a group of foreign tourists at the popular summit.

It was reported the woman,22, had tripped and severely rolled her ankle during the climb.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is en route to the base of part of the mountain, known as the chain.

Paramedics were called about 2.15pm with two ambulances on scene at Mt Warning Rd to assist.

It is understood police are also in attendance.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  emergency services hiking mt warning northern rivers tourism tourist

Teen dealer ‘sucked into the world of drugs’: Solicitor

Teen dealer ‘sucked into the world of drugs’: Solicitor

CONVICTED drug dealer Flynn Brown’s solicitor has said the teenager was “incredibly fortunate” to have escaped jail.

Turtles seeking warmth fly to Byron for release

Green turtle, Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Southern water too cold to release young turtles, but not here

MAP: Current roadworks on the Northern Rivers

Roadworks continue on the Warrego Hwy west of Toowoomba to upgrade O'Mara's Rd, linking the Charlton Wellcamp industrial estate with the Warrego Hwy, Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions

Protest sign points to pothole as culprit in cyclist’s death

A controversial sign about Byron Shire's roads was erected in the wake of the death of cyclist, Col Hadwell last week.

"Welcome to Byron Bay, where someone must die to fill a pothole"

Local Partners

Have an avo freshly ripe from the farm

THERE'S no better time than now to get some local avo on your toast.

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 $695,000 to...

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town center...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!