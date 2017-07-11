Woman,22, flown to hospital after Mt Warning rescue

UPDATE 4.45pm: AN INJURED hiker has been flown to Lismore Base Hospital after she tripped over while hiking Mt Warning earlier this afternoon.



The woman, 22 was winched from the scene by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.



Minutes ago, the chopper touched down at the hospital where the 22-year-old will receive further treatment.



It is understood police are walking up the mountain to assist the other hiker, who alerted authorities about the woman's injury.

TUESDAY 4pm: A RESCUE is underway at Mt Warning to recover an injured woman who was reportedly hiking with a group of foreign tourists at the popular summit.

It was reported the woman,22, had tripped and severely rolled her ankle during the climb.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is en route to the base of part of the mountain, known as the chain.

Paramedics were called about 2.15pm with two ambulances on scene at Mt Warning Rd to assist.

It is understood police are also in attendance.