Offbeat

Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

Susanna Freymark
by
7th Aug 2019 12:25 PM
A LUCKY heifer was reunited with its herd after becoming well and truly stuck in mud.

For three hours Casino Rescue Squad used harnesses and winches to free the cow from the Richmond River in South Casino.

More used to freeing people from cars involved in accidents, Paul Cowles said it wasn't unusual to get a call about a stranded cow.

"This will be the fourth time this year," Mr Cowles said. "We did an unbroken colt at Dobies Bight recently."

The Casino Rescue Squad - NSW VRA were contacted via council about the cow stuck in the mud.

"We think it may have fallen down the 20 metre embankment," Mr Cowles said.

"It was stuck in a metre of mud and we used a harness to free its legs."

Fortunately the cow was friendly as squad members dug around the mud.

The cow was 'swum' 30 metres down the river and winches were utilised to get it up the embankment, Mr Cowles said.

The farmer was present the whole time making sure the cow was not too distressed.

Once the cow was back on dry, flat land, it was given lucerne and hay before walking back to the yard.

"We do a lot of animal rescues," Mr Cowles said.

"Cows can thrash about in the mud and wear themselves out. It's worse in a tidal river because they get tired and can't hold their head out of the water."

Casino Rescue Squad - NSW VRA is always looking for new volunteers. You must be over 18 and have a first aid certificate. Go to the Casino Rescue Squad Facebook Page and send them a message.

animal rescue casino rescue squad cow northern rivers community richmond river vra
