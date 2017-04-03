Three people have died in river tragedy

Emergency services are at Tumbulgum where a car has gone into the river.

Monday 5.13pm: Police are now recovering the bodies after the car was found by sonar equipment about 5m from the northern river bank about 3.25pm.

A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway at near Tweed Heads for a car submerged in flood waters earlier this afternoon.

Monday 4.33pm: NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy said SES are on scene using sonar technology to locate the vehicle after it came off Dulguigan Rd, Tumbulgum and into the Tweed River at about 1.40pm.

A 10-year-old girl was pulled from the car and there are fears three other people - including the child's mother and sibling are still trapped inside the car.

Assistant Comm Loy said the child who escaped the car and alerted emergency services was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital.

He said the search effort is expected to continue into the evening.

He described the incident as "a tragic event" for the family and the wider community.

"We understand that it will have a very major impact on the family and the community of the Tweed Valley" Assist Comm Loy said.

He implored the community to exercise caution on the roads after the region's flooding disaster.

"We know they are frustrated, we know they want to live their normal lives but there has been a major event and we really want people to be safe," Assist Comm said.

"When they're making decisions we want them to make safety first decisions."