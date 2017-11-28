Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rescue pets put their best paw forward

Jo the greyhound is one of many pets in the care of PetRescue.
Jo the greyhound is one of many pets in the care of PetRescue.
JASMINE BURKE
by

AT LEAST 12,000 rescue pets found safe and loving homes over the festive season last year thanks to sales from the PetRescue calendar.

You could help save homeless animals this year just by purchasing the 2018 PetRescue calendar, which is stocked at PETstock Ballina.

It features stunning photography of various animals including Richie the greyhound, Pillow the pig and a paddle of ducks known as The Drakes.

PetRescue chief executive Vickie Davy is encouraging all Ballina locals to ensure the 2018 calendar makes it onto Christmas shopping and wish lists.

"Last year, sales of the calendar raised more than $110,000 for PetRescue, which translated to 12,000 pets finding safe and loving homes over the Christmas and New Year period alone,” Ms Davy said.

"This year we're hoping to raise even more to continue our and PETstocks' joint mission of saving lives and giving homeless pets the best chance of finding a human to love for life.

The calendar pictures animals which have been successfully re-homed and includes some still looking for their forever home.

To find your next family member, visit petrescue.com.au and www.petstock.com.au.

Topics:  northern rivers business pet rescue petstock ballina

Lismore Northern Star
'My focus is him waking up': Wife speaks after gas explosion

'My focus is him waking up': Wife speaks after gas explosion

"IT IS really scary seeing Scott laying there with a tube down his throat ... but we have a lot to be thankful for. The support has been amazing".

Why five generations of this family still call Kyogle home

Kyogle is the home to a family of five generations. Great great grandmother Irene Walker holding the youngest member of the family Eli James Wimble. From left great grandparents Linda and Roger Wimble, grandparents Greg and Lisa Wimble and parents James Wimble and Shonel Reeves.

"It's a friendly town, it's beautiful”

Mass fish kill from creek drainage under investigation

Thousands of fish and other marine life like this stingray who was found struggling to breathe have died by suffocation in Tallow Creek.

"There were thousands of fish gasping in the shallows"

Family uncover 'valuable' aviation treasure

The De Havilland Mosquito Bomber with canopy.

Hunting for hidden aviation artefacts

Local Partners