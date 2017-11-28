Rescue pets put their best paw forward

Jo the greyhound is one of many pets in the care of PetRescue.

AT LEAST 12,000 rescue pets found safe and loving homes over the festive season last year thanks to sales from the PetRescue calendar.

You could help save homeless animals this year just by purchasing the 2018 PetRescue calendar, which is stocked at PETstock Ballina.

It features stunning photography of various animals including Richie the greyhound, Pillow the pig and a paddle of ducks known as The Drakes.

PetRescue chief executive Vickie Davy is encouraging all Ballina locals to ensure the 2018 calendar makes it onto Christmas shopping and wish lists.

"Last year, sales of the calendar raised more than $110,000 for PetRescue, which translated to 12,000 pets finding safe and loving homes over the Christmas and New Year period alone,” Ms Davy said.

"This year we're hoping to raise even more to continue our and PETstocks' joint mission of saving lives and giving homeless pets the best chance of finding a human to love for life.

The calendar pictures animals which have been successfully re-homed and includes some still looking for their forever home.

To find your next family member, visit petrescue.com.au and www.petstock.com.au.