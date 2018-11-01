Man, 74, rescued after boat capsized off Tweed coast

A man has been found safe after he was trapped on the water for three hours when his boat capsized.

UPDATE: A MAN has been rescued after his boat capsized off the state's North Coast yesterday.

Officers from Tweed-Byron Police District were contacted about 4pm by the NSW Police Marine Area Command after a man was reported missing by a family member.

Police have been told just before 7am the same day, a 74-year-old man left on a boat from Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads, and failed to return home.

Officers attended and commenced a joint search involving the Westpac Live Saver Rescue Helicopter, Queensland Water Police Southport, and Volunteer Marine Rescue.

Just after 6pm, emergency services were directed to a capsized boat by a nearby fishing vessel.

The man was located standing on the capsized boat, before being rescued and brought to shore at Tweed Heads.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor lacerations and dehydration.

Senior officers would like to commend members of the public and emergency services for their assistance with the rescue operation.

