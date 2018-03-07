32 MISSIONS: Car crashes, searches and life saving flights

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported the female driver of a single vehicle collision at Fineflower to Lismore Base Hospital. The driver has been treated for serious internal injuries.

HAVE you ever wondered what type of rescues our helicopter crews do over the period of a month?

They were kept busy over February with 32 missions recorded.

This was up compared to January where they did 29 missions but down from December with 42 missions.

"The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter performs on average over one mission a day (396 missions in 2017) with February being another busy month with 32 missions being flown across our region," Regional Marketing Manager Zeke Huish said.

"The Service is on standby 24 hours a day to respond to emergencies/accidents, transfer patients from regional hospitals to larger base hospitals and undertake search and rescue missions.

"It is the donation support for the community and our sponsors that helps to keep our service free of charge to those that we fly".

For February the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter made 10 inter hospital transfers and 22 primary calls.

Primary missions completed

February 2 - Tasked off the coast of Byron Bay where a surfer was in a diffiuclt situation off shore. By the time crew had arrived on scene the surfer was pulled out of the water by crew on scene.

February 3 - To Mount Warning where an 18 year old had sustained leg injuries. Winch insertion was unable to be performed due to low cloud.

February 5 - South of Whiporie for a motor vehicle accident.

February 7 - Responding to a person in the water at Fingal Head.

February 7 - Response to Byron Bay where a female was reportedly last seen on the rocks at Main Beach. A coastal and overwater search was conducted and no sightings were made.

February 9 - Taskd to Kingscliff where a 40 year old man had been invovled in a surfing accident and sustained spinal injuries. Treated at the scene and transported to the Royal Alexander Hospital in a stable condition.

February 12 - New Brighton Beach where a person was cuaght in a rip off shore.

February 14 - Response to a property on Lower Rocky Creed Road. A 65 year old male was flown to LIsmore Base Hospital.

February 16 - Tasked to MVA north of Inverell

February 16 - To Fernleigh to a remote property where a 72 year old male had been crushed by a ute. Patient was transported to Gold Coast University hospital in a serious condition with multiple internal injuries.

February 17 - Assist in a water search off Valla Beach for a missing male. No sightings made.

February 17 - Response to Byron Bay where a person had been swept out to sea.

February 17 - Respons to New Brighton beach for a person in distress approximately 200m off shore.

February 18 - Response to Fingal Headland for a person swept out to sea.

February 18 - Response for a MVA on the Pacific Highway. 38 year old male was transported from the scene to the Gold Coast University hospital in a critical condition.

February 19 - Response to an MVA involving two vehciles in a high speed accident. A 13 year old female was transported from the scene to John Hunter hospital with multiple limb injuries.

February 19 - Response to Hastings Point where a female was in truoble on the rocks.

February 19 - Response to Arrawarra where three surfers were caught in the surf.

February 20 - Yamba where a man had gone missing off his yacht. Overhead water search was conducted with no sightings made.

February 21 - Surf skier off the southern end of Sawtell Beach

February 21 - MVA in Ebor where a male patient was transported from the scene to Coffs Hospital.

February 25 - 73 year old male crushed by a tractor on a property near Grafton. Team landed on scene and patient was transported to Coffs Harbour hospital.