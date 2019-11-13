Menu
News

Rescue mission over the inferno

Javier Encalada
by
13th Nov 2019 12:48 AM

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter completed a rescue mission transporting a patient over the bushfires into Lismore Base Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Maclean on Tuesday night.

The team responded to a female of an unknown age who had a serious fall.

The lady was treated then transported to the Lismore Base Hospital.

Because of bush fires in the area, the helicopter was the only option for transportation.

The helicopter service shared spectacular images taken during the flight.

