Rescue Helicopter winches team on to Mt Warning

RESCUE on the mountain: A Westpac Rescue helicopter doctor and paramedic are treating an injured man with a suspected broken leg just below the summit of Mt Warning. Roger Fry

A RESCUE team was winched to an area below the summit of Mt Warning to treat a male climber with a suspected broken leg at 9 o'clock this morning.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter doctor and paramedic were winched into Winch Point 4, just below the summit, to treat the man who fell from the chain at the peak of the mountain.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter spokesperson said the there have been no details released as to the man's identity or age but he will be transferred to either Tweed Heads Hospital or Gold Coast University Hospital depending on the severity of his injuries.

Many walkers attempt to summit the mountain in the early hours to watch the sun rise over the ocean. Conditions were perfect for a dawn climb this morning because of the low wind and cloudless skies.