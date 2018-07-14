Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE on the mountain: A Westpac Rescue helicopter doctor and paramedic are treating an injured man with a suspected broken leg just below the summit of Mt Warning.
RESCUE on the mountain: A Westpac Rescue helicopter doctor and paramedic are treating an injured man with a suspected broken leg just below the summit of Mt Warning. Roger Fry
News

Rescue Helicopter winches team on to Mt Warning

jennifer crawley
by
14th Jul 2018 9:59 AM

A RESCUE team was winched to an area below the summit of Mt Warning to treat a male climber with a suspected broken leg at 9 o'clock this morning.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter doctor and paramedic were winched into Winch Point 4, just below the summit, to treat the man who fell from the chain at the peak of the mountain.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter spokesperson said the there have been no details released as to the man's identity or age but he will be transferred to either Tweed Heads Hospital or Gold Coast University Hospital depending on the severity of his injuries.

Many walkers attempt to summit the mountain in the early hours to watch the sun rise over the ocean. Conditions were perfect for a dawn climb this morning because of the low wind and cloudless skies.

injured walker mt warning northern rivers accident rescue chopper westpac rescue helicopter service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    NSW Art Gallery director to announce portrait prize winner

    NSW Art Gallery director to announce portrait prize winner

    Whats On 69 portraits have been selected as finalists.

    • 14th Jul 2018 11:00 AM
    Keeping the furballs warm

    Keeping the furballs warm

    News Frosty conditions make it uncomfortable for domestic animals

    • 14th Jul 2018 10:19 AM
    This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

    premium_icon This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

    Whats On Where to get fresh produce and local coffee from.

    For better or worse: Terminally ill man marries soul mate

    premium_icon For better or worse: Terminally ill man marries soul mate

    News Community comes together for these best friends, and family of eight

    Local Partners