Rescue helicopter tasked to open ocean rescue

23rd Oct 2018 5:30 PM
THE North Coast Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to respond to an open ocean emergency off the Coffs Coast this evening.

At the request of New South Wales Ambulance and AusSar the helicopter crew has winched a medical team onto the cruise ship MV Carnival Legend.

A spokesman for the service said the medical team at 6pm was treating an 82-year-old male who has been placed in an induced coma on the cruise ship.

 

The cruise ship passenger was a short time ago stretcher winched off the vessel into the helicopter and airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

Due to the emergency situation, the cruise ship was diverted from its course and was 60-nautical miles off Coffs Harbour when the helicopter made contact.

