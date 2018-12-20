Menu
A WOMAN has been ‘pinned’ under a ride-on lawnmower at rural pony club. Emergency services crews working to free her.
News

Woman ‘pinned’ under ride-on lawnmower

by Talisa Eley
20th Dec 2018 12:03 PM
A WOMAN has been "pinned" under a ride-on lawnmower at rural property northwest of the Gold Coast with the rescue helicopter on route.

Emergency crews began arriving at the Tamborine Pony Club on Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd at Tamborine around 10am after the woman in her 40s became trapped between the mower and a fence paling.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters are at the scene to remove the heavy machinery which has "pinned" the woman underneath.

Paramedics are treating the woman, who is in a stable condition, for an arm injury, with the rescue helicopter tasked to fly her to hospital.

It comes a week after a man suffered serious injuries in a separate ride-on mower accident at Gaven.

