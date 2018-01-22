Woman treated after Mt Warning incident

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to Wollumbin National Park, where a hiker is injured.

UPDATE: 3.30pm

A WOMAN in her 40s has been taken to hospital after being injured in Wollumbin National Park.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Mt Warning where the 40-year-old hiker was injured, on the upper half of the mountain.

The woman was treated for lower leg fractures and after being winched from the mountain, was flown to the Uki sports field before being taken by road ambulance to the Murwillumbah Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman was descending the mountain at the time of the injury and police, SES and VRA also attended.

Initial report:

EMERGENCY services have been tasked to rescue an injured hiker in Wollumbin National Park.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said they were altered to an incident where a woman had injured her ankle a significant distance up Mt Warning's track about 12pm.

He said the woman was close to the third winch point, the second highest on the mountain.

It's understood a foot rescue would take several hours and the woman is expected to be winched from the mountain shortly.