Rescue helicopter sent to scene of bike crash
Update 4.56pm: A WOMAN has been treated after an incident this afternoon.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter media liaison Roger Fry said a car and motorbike were believed to have collided.
Emergency services were called to the scene, on Clothiers Creek Rd, shortly before 4.30pm.
Mr Fry said a woman of unknown age was injured.
It's understood she has been transported by road ambulance to hospital.
More details to come.
Original story: THE Westpac Lifer Saver Rescue Helicopter has been sent to the scene of a reported motorbike incident.
The service's media liaison Roger Fry said they were tasked to Clothiers Creek Rd shortly before 4.30pm.
He said there were reports of a woman who had been injured in a motorbike incident.
More details to come.