Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to Lowanna, north west of Coffs Harbour following reports a man had received stab wounds
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to Lowanna, north west of Coffs Harbour following reports a man had received stab wounds
News

UPDATE: Police investigate alleged stabbing near Grafton

Jarrard Potter
4th Dec 2019 8:36 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have launched an investigation into how a man was found with apparent stab wounds in the state's north overnight.

About 6.50pm on Tuesday December 3, a 60-year-old man attended a store on Grafton St, Lowanna, and spoke with a man and a woman known to him.

The pair noticed the 60-year-old had stab wounds to his abdomen and contact emergency services.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District arrived a short time later and established a crime scene.

The man was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

EARLIER: THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist a man last night in response to an alleged stabbing.

Around 7pm the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to Lowanna, north west of Coffs Harbour where NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated a 60-year-old male who had apparently received stab wounds.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

stabbing westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        premium_icon TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        News A popular Asian fusion restaurant has relocated to a Lismore CBD building.

        How the Australian Army is helping with fires

        How the Australian Army is helping with fires

        News Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol all areas of fire ground

        Council workshop new policy to manage 'unreasonable' people

        premium_icon Council workshop new policy to manage 'unreasonable' people

        News “Everyone who is impacted by council in one way or another will not be happy with...

        Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

        premium_icon Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

        News Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic...