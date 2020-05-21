Rescue helicopter on way to crash

RESCUE: On Thursday May 21 around 10.05am the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter was dispatched to a car crash with two people reported to be trapped.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched to a serious motor vehicle accident west of Lismore this morning.

Earlier today an Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were alerted shortly after 10am of the incident which occured on Clarence Way at Old Bonalbo.

“At 10.05am today (Thursday) two road crews and the Westpac chopper were dispatched to the incident,” he said.

“The caller reported two people are trapped in a vehicle.

“We will know more when they are on scene.”

It is understood other emergecy services including police and firefighters are also on their way to the incident.

More to come.