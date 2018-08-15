Menu
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter
Rescue helicopter dispatched to man burnt in bushfire

Liana Turner
Jarrard Potter
by and
15th Aug 2018 4:54 PM

A MAN is believed to have suffered serious burnt while driving through a bushfire at Carnham this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they received calls to the scene on Carnham Rd, Carnham about 4.20pm.

He said three ambulances were en route along with the Westpac Live Saver Rescue Helicopter.

He said an 84-year-old man had suffered serious burns.

"The patient was driving and the fields were on fire around the car," he said.

"He's been overcome by smoke. The man is believed to have suffered burns to his arms and legs and severe burns to his right hand."

