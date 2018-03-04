Menu
CAR CRASH AIRLIFT: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out at 2.15am on Sunday to transport a 24-year-old woman involved in a single-vehicle car accident at Cudgen to Gold Coast University Hospital. Supplied
News

Rescue helicopter called to car crash

Alison Paterson
by
4th Mar 2018 12:50 PM

A WOMAN was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter early this morning after her car struck a tree.

A Police media spokeswoman confirmed around 1.45 am they received a report of an accident involving a Suburu Forester wagon on Cudgen Rd near Cudgen.

The spokeswoman said the 24-year-old was treated by paramedics at the scene,

"She was trapped in her vehicle for around an hour before being stabilised,” the spokeswoman said.

"She was then transported by to Cudgen football field (Leagues Club) where she was then transported by helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.”

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman Roger Fry, said they were called out at 2.15am on Sunday to a single motor vehicle accident.

"The female driver was trapped and unconscious,” he said.

"The Westpac Helicopter landed at the nearby Cudgen Leagues Club oval.

Mr Fry said the woman was treated at the scene by road paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team for trauma injuries.

It has been a horror weekend on the roads in the Northern Rivers, with a fatal motorcycle crash in Wardell on Saturday and police urge all drivers to take extra care.

