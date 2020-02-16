Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATE: Child in critical condition airlifted to Brisbane

Glen Porteous
15th Feb 2020 7:30 PM | Updated: 16th Feb 2020 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A child critically injured in a car crash at Scarness was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital on Saturday night.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has been called in for a serious head injury suffered by a primary school age girl at the Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Road intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a call at 5.04pm this afternoon about a two-vehicle crash.

 

Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman

 

QAS treated two patients on the scene, one being a female in her 40s who was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The second patient was treated at the scene for a head injury and was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition to wait for transport by the rescue helicopter.

A fellow passenger in the white Suzuki ute who was travelling with the two females was not injured.

The driver of the second vehicle received no injuries.

crash editors picks fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron Bay Surf Festival popularity surges

        premium_icon Byron Bay Surf Festival popularity surges

        News SURFERS from around the world have travelled to the tenth annual Byron Bay Surf Festival.

        How you can rehome an ex-racing greyhound

        premium_icon How you can rehome an ex-racing greyhound

        News A NEW adoption helps to match former racing dogs with adoptive owners and foster...

        Police attempt to rescue man who fell off a cliff

        premium_icon Police attempt to rescue man who fell off a cliff

        News A MAN has been left stuck on a cliff face after falling from Skennars Head this...

        Engaged couples say ‘I do’ to getting married in Ballina

        premium_icon Engaged couples say ‘I do’ to getting married in Ballina

        News FUTURE brides and grooms got the opportunity to speak with wedding vendors about...