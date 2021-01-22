Rescue helicopter, 6 ambulances called to Bruxner Hwy crash

Emergency services have been called to crash on the Bruxner Highway near Tenterfield.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened about 20km east of Tenterfield earlier this morning.

A spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance said six crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been tasked to the scene.

"It appears a male and a female are injured after a motorbike crash," she said.

"The male has arm and shoulder injuries, the woman has wrist injuries, but the incident is ongoing."

The patients are still being assessed by paramedics.

Traffic is affected in both directions and anyone travelling in the area is asked to reduce their speed and allow extra time.