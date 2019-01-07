Menu
The rescue chopper has been called to a crash on the Pacific Motorway.
News

Rescue helicopter called after high-speed crash

Cathy Adams
by
7th Jan 2019 2:45 PM

EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek.

About 2pm a car went off the highway and rolled twice, before coming to land in a paddock.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said it was a high-speed crash involving a single vehicle.

"Three crews are at the scene," he said.

"A 42-year-old woman with possible chest injuries and lacerations to her hand is being assessed by paramedics."

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed near the crash site and will take the patient to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A spokesman from the rescue chopper said the woman also had internal injuries. 

According to Live Traffic NSW, northbound traffic is being affected.

