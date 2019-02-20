Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRUISE LIFESAVER: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on Tuesday night to take a 70-year-old man for further treatment. Photo shows the helicopter approaching Brisbane.
CRUISE LIFESAVER: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on Tuesday night to take a 70-year-old man for further treatment. Photo shows the helicopter approaching Brisbane. Supplied
News

Rescue helicopter at cruise ship

Alison Paterson
by
20th Feb 2019 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOURIST has been transferred from cruise ship off the Northern Rivers coast on Tuesday night.

According to a Westpac Life Saver Helicopter spokesman, around 8.50pm on Tuesday they was tasked to the cruise ship Albatross located near Byron Bay after it had radioed for assistance.

The Albatross was was travelling out of Holland from New Zealand on its way Brisbane when a 70-year-old German national was suffering chest pain and a decision was made to winch him from the vessel, he said.

"A paramedic winched onto the deck of the cruise ship Albatross," the spokesman said.

"The patient was assessed, then placed in a rescue vest before being winched up to Helicopter, then flown to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment."

byron bay cruside ship northern rivers health paramedic westpac life sa
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Health watchdog investigating UM-linked practitioners

    premium_icon Health watchdog investigating UM-linked practitioners

    Health A FORMAL investigation is being undertaken into treatments offered by Universal Medicine.

    Supermarket dropping $1 milk 'bittersweet' news for farmers

    premium_icon Supermarket dropping $1 milk 'bittersweet' news for farmers

    News Big milk announcement slightly sour for local dairy farmers

    Young woman charged with assault after breaching AVO

    premium_icon Young woman charged with assault after breaching AVO

    Crime After the assault she then destroyed a quantity of her own property

    Southern Cross University to lead gender equality program

    premium_icon Southern Cross University to lead gender equality program

    News SCU take a "very deliberate step forward towards gender equality”

    • 20th Feb 2019 9:00 AM