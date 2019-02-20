Rescue helicopter at cruise ship

CRUISE LIFESAVER: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on Tuesday night to take a 70-year-old man for further treatment. Photo shows the helicopter approaching Brisbane.

A TOURIST has been transferred from cruise ship off the Northern Rivers coast on Tuesday night.

According to a Westpac Life Saver Helicopter spokesman, around 8.50pm on Tuesday they was tasked to the cruise ship Albatross located near Byron Bay after it had radioed for assistance.

The Albatross was was travelling out of Holland from New Zealand on its way Brisbane when a 70-year-old German national was suffering chest pain and a decision was made to winch him from the vessel, he said.

"A paramedic winched onto the deck of the cruise ship Albatross," the spokesman said.

"The patient was assessed, then placed in a rescue vest before being winched up to Helicopter, then flown to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment."