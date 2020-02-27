Menu
RESCUE FUNDS: Dugald Graydon from Rotary, Jonathon Wilcock from Marine Rescue, Heather Cambridge from Lions, John Wraigh from Brunswick Valley VRA and Russell Siwicki from Rotary at the presentation of cheques to the Brunswick Valley Volunteer Rescue Association and Brunswick Heads Marine Rescue. Picture: Contributed
Rescue groups benefit with $13,000 from fundraiser

Liana Turner
27th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
BRUNSWICK Valley's branch of the Volunteer Rescue Association and Brunswick Heads Marine Rescue have each received $6500 following a successful Brunswick Housie over the Christmas period.

ALR (Apex, Lions and Rotary) committee vice-president Heather Cambridge said both Marine Rescue and the VRA took on the housie and pick-a-prize, which was held at Banner Park over the Christmas and new year holidays.

The ALR committee oversees the event and collects the money but recently presented cheques to the two organisations, with a total of $13,000 raised between them.

"It was an increase this year from a couple of previous years," Ms Cambridge said.

She said the organisers of the adjacent carnival had been "extremely generous over the years".

The committee will be looking to secure a new roof for the Housie Tent for this year.

 

 

brunswick heads marine rescue volunteer rescue association
