Rescue ends in Christmas tragedy on North Coast beach

Surf Lifesavers carried out a mass rescue of seven men after they got into trouble on a North Coast beach.

Surf Lifesavers carried out a mass rescue of seven men after they got into trouble on a North Coast beach. John McCutcheon

A YOUNG man has drowned at a beach on the state's Far North Coast despite the best efforts of emergency responders.

The man got into trouble about 4:30pm on Monday at the central part of Flagstaff Beach beach along with a group of seven other men.

It is understood that the group aged from their mid 20s to early 30s were tourists visiting the region.

Lifeguards who were patrolling the flagged area raced to the scene and rescued six of the men and dragged the seventh to the beach unconscious.

Despite extensive CPR, all efforts to revive the seventh swimmer were unsuccessful. Three of the men were transported to hospital for further treatment.

Surf Life-Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said the drowning was a horrific end to Christmas Day.

"Christmas Day is special for the community and any tragedy is magnified on a day like this. The lifeguards and lifesavers involved all put in a heroic effort to save this young man's life, but unfortunately were unable to do so," he said.

"This tragedy reinforces why we are so determined to ensure that our safety messages are heard and understood.

"Our sincere thoughts and sympathies are with the man's family and friends at this sad time," he said.

Yesterday's incident is the 17th coastal drowning since July.