Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rescue chopper tasked to locate swimmer off Byron

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked late yesterday afternoon from the Gold Coast University Hospital helipad to assist in the search for a male swimmer swept from Tallows Beach.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked late yesterday afternoon from the Gold Coast University Hospital helipad to assist in the search for a male swimmer swept from Tallows Beach.
JASMINE BURKE
by

A SWIMMER caught a lucky break yesterday reaching land safely after he was swept from Tallow Beach in Byron Bay to around the headland during hazardous surf conditions.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked late yesterday afternoon from the Gold Coast University Hospital helipad to assist in the search for the male swimmer.

The Rescue Helicopter located the swimmer at the base of the most easterly point of the headland climbing onto rocks.

Conditions at the time were extremely hazardous both in visibility and sea conditions.

The Rescue Helicopter communicated by radio to assist ground search parties to locate the swimmer, who was then heard to have been located by the ground search parties.

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers emergency westpac life saver rescue helicopter

Lismore Northern Star
Man jailed over 'senseless' fatal crash on Nimbin Rd

Man jailed over 'senseless' fatal crash on Nimbin Rd

A COURT has heard a drunk and stoned driver who caused a fatal crash was a "good man who unfortunately made a terrible and tragic mistake”.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get great coffee and fresh local produce from.

Paid parking wrangle continues in Byron

DOWN ON THE STREET: Parking inspectors on the pointy end of Byron's paid parking scheme.

"There is a danger we have set up a real us and them dynamic”

Let's give the rail trail a go: OPINION

Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail.

"The alternative is tumble weeds blowing down the rail corridor”

Local Partners