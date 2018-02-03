Rescue chopper tasked to locate swimmer off Byron

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked late yesterday afternoon from the Gold Coast University Hospital helipad to assist in the search for a male swimmer swept from Tallows Beach.

A SWIMMER caught a lucky break yesterday reaching land safely after he was swept from Tallow Beach in Byron Bay to around the headland during hazardous surf conditions.

The Rescue Helicopter located the swimmer at the base of the most easterly point of the headland climbing onto rocks.

Conditions at the time were extremely hazardous both in visibility and sea conditions.

The Rescue Helicopter communicated by radio to assist ground search parties to locate the swimmer, who was then heard to have been located by the ground search parties.