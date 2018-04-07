Rescue chopper tasked to bushwalker in need

The rescue helicopter was called late this afternoon to locate the bushwalker reported to have suffered an injury whilst walking the track at the base of the falls.

A 37-YEAR-old female who was walking the Minion Falls track in Nightcap National Park is in a stable condition after being rescued by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter due to suffering lower leg injuries.

The helicopter critical care medical team were winched into an area approx 100mts from the base of the falls, and located the walker approximately 2.5kms from the carpark and treated the patient for lower leg injuries.

The patient and medical team were winch recovered from the remote area and transported to Lismore Base Hospital.