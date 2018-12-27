Menu
Two critical, to be airlifted after two trucks collide

Tara Miko
by
27th Dec 2018 7:31 PM | Updated: 7:50 PM

UPDATE: At least two people have been critically injured in a serious two-truck crash southwest of Toowoomba.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is reporting two patients are listed as critical injured in the crash at Pampas.

A third person is listed as in a stable condition.

Two rescue helicopters have been tasked to the scene.

Diversions remain in place.

EARLIER, 6.30PM: THE Gore Highway is closed to all traffic and at least one person critically injured after two trucks collided southwest of Toowoomba this afternoon.

Lengthy delays are expected on the highway near the intersection of Galgai Lane after the two heavy vehicles collided about 5.10pm near Pampas.

It is understood one of the trucks involved caught alight after the collision.

A rescue helicopter is en route to airlift at least one person with critical injuries to hospital.

Paramedics are on scene treating a number of people.

Police investigations are under way into the incident, with the Gore Highway expected to remain closed for several hours.

Lengthy diversions are in place down Pampas Horrane Rd to Cecil Plains Rd, and Millmerran-Cecil Plains Rd to the Gore Highway.

Police are requesting motorists to avoid the area.

